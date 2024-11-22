© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: The Creatures of Prometheus

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published November 22, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Dancers from the Tia Russell Dance Studio
Malcolm Smiley Studios/Malcolm Smiley Studios
/
NHSO
Dancers from the Tia Russell Dance Studio

Beethoven’s only ballet, The Creatures of Prometheus, is coming up in a concert by the New Haven Symphony Orchestra this weekend, completed with dancers from the Tia Russell Dance Studio and New Haven’s Poet Laureate, Sharmont Influence-Little. I’ll feature that music this morning, just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights New Haven Symphony Orchestra
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer