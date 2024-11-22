From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: The Creatures of Prometheus
Beethoven’s only ballet, The Creatures of Prometheus, is coming up in a concert by the New Haven Symphony Orchestra this weekend, completed with dancers from the Tia Russell Dance Studio and New Haven’s Poet Laureate, Sharmont Influence-Little. I’ll feature that music this morning, just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.