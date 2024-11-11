Listen tonight: Eroica

Beethoven originally planned to dedicate his Symphony No. 3 to Napoleon Bonaparte, but his admiration quickly turned to disillusionment when Napoleon crowned himself Emperor in 1804. In a burst of anger, Beethoven ripped up the title page and renamed the work Sinfonia Eroica. Tonight, you can hear that Heroic Symphony, along with music written to celebrate peace at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.