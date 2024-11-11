© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Eroica

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 11, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Tom Swinnen
/
Unsplash

Beethoven originally planned to dedicate his Symphony No. 3 to Napoleon Bonaparte, but his admiration quickly turned to disillusionment when Napoleon crowned himself Emperor in 1804. In a burst of anger, Beethoven ripped up the title page and renamed the work Sinfonia Eroica. Tonight, you can hear that Heroic Symphony, along with music written to celebrate peace at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Tags
Classical Music Highlights Veteran's Day
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino