Listen tonight: Isabelle van Keulen

Dutch violinist Isabelle van Keulen grew up surrounded by art—her father painted, and her sister played the flute. At just 18, she won the Eurovision Young Musicians competition. Since then, she’s formed her own quartet, founded a music festival, and now teaches at the Lucerne School of Music. Tonight you can hear Isabelle van Keulen play Max Bruch's passionate Violin Concerto No. 1 just after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.