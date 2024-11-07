Listen tonight: Isabelle van Keulen

© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Published November 7, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Dutch violinist Isabelle van Keulen grew up surrounded by art—her father painted, and her sister played the flute. At just 18, she won the Eurovision Young Musicians competition. Since then, she’s formed her own quartet, founded a music festival, and now teaches at the Lucerne School of Music. Tonight you can hear Isabelle van Keulen play Max Bruch's passionate Violin Concerto No. 1 just after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

