Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Finland's rugged landscapes

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Lapland, Finland
Ethan Hu
/
Unsplash
Lapland, Finland

Jean Sibelius is Finland's most revered composer. Known for capturing the essence of his homeland, Sibelius's music reflects the country's rugged landscapes and the resilience of Finnish people. Tonight you can hear Jukka-Pekka Saraste lead the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra in Sibelius's introspective Symphony No. 4, after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
