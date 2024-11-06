Listen tonight: Finland's rugged landscapes

Jean Sibelius is Finland's most revered composer. Known for capturing the essence of his homeland, Sibelius's music reflects the country's rugged landscapes and the resilience of Finnish people. Tonight you can hear Jukka-Pekka Saraste lead the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra in Sibelius's introspective Symphony No. 4, after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.