Listen today: Brahms comes out of retirement
Good friends challenge us to go beyond our expectations. Johannes Brahms had retired from composing, until his friend and clarinetist Richard Mühlfeld convinced him to write two sonatas for clarinet. Anthony McGill is featured in Brahms’s Clarinet Sonata No. 1 this morning just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.