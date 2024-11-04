© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Brahms comes out of retirement

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Good friends challenge us to go beyond our expectations. Johannes Brahms had retired from composing, until his friend and clarinetist Richard Mühlfeld convinced him to write two sonatas for clarinet. Anthony McGill is featured in Brahms’s Clarinet Sonata No. 1 this morning just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
