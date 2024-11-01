Listen tonight: challenge accepted

Have you ever faced a really difficult challenge? Antonín Dvořák did! His friend dared him to write variations on a supposedly “impossible” theme. What came out of that challenge is a vibrant, uplifting piece that is sure to help you unwind after a long week. Join Lauren Rico for Dvořák's Symphonic Variations tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

