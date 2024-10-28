© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: first modern symphony in Croatian music

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 28, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Picture from the film Dora – Flucht in die Music
tvbmedia productions/docfilmpool
Picture from the film Dora – Flucht in die Music

Croatian composer Dora Pejačević was largely self-taught, with only a few private lessons along the way. Despite her short life—she died at just 37—she left us a remarkable legacy with over 100 compositions, from songs and piano pieces to chamber music and orchestral works. Tonight, we'll hear her Symphony in F sharp minor, at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

