Listen tonight: first modern symphony in Croatian music

Croatian composer Dora Pejačević was largely self-taught, with only a few private lessons along the way. Despite her short life—she died at just 37—she left us a remarkable legacy with over 100 compositions, from songs and piano pieces to chamber music and orchestral works. Tonight, we'll hear her Symphony in F sharp minor, at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.