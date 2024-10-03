© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Federal Music Project

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 3, 2024 at 12:25 PM EDT
courtesy of University of Arkansas Libraries Special Collections

Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal didn’t just fix the economy—it made music education and entertainment a priority across the U.S. during the Great Depression. The Federal Music Project offered music classes, hosted festivals, and even created 34 new orchestras. It also supported composers like Florence Price. Her Symphony No. 3, commissioned by this project, is a powerful piece of history—and you can hear it tonight! Join Lauren Rico at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
