Listen tonight: Federal Music Project

Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal didn’t just fix the economy—it made music education and entertainment a priority across the U.S. during the Great Depression. The Federal Music Project offered music classes, hosted festivals, and even created 34 new orchestras. It also supported composers like Florence Price. Her Symphony No. 3, commissioned by this project, is a powerful piece of history—and you can hear it tonight! Join Lauren Rico at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.