Sunday Baroque: Bach on the mandolin

You’ve probably heard the mandolin, but you may NOT have heard music by Johann Sebastian Bach played on the mandolin. Avi Avital wants to change that. Hear Avi Avital play his arrangement of one of Bach's Concertos this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.