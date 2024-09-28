© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Bach on the mandolin

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 28, 2024 at 8:41 AM EDT
Christoph Kostlin
/
courtesy of the artist

You’ve probably heard the mandolin, but you may NOT have heard music by Johann Sebastian Bach played on the mandolin. Avi Avital wants to change that. Hear Avi Avital play his arrangement of one of Bach's Concertos this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
