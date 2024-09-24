© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Cho-Liang Lin

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 24, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
At the age of 15, Cho-Liang Lin traveled alone to New York and auditioned for the Juilliard School. He made his debut at 20 with the New York Philharmonic and has since performed as a soloist with just about every major orchestra in the world. Tonight, you can hear him play with London's Philharmonia Orchestra, starting just after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
