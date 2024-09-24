Listen tonight: Cho-Liang Lin

At the age of 15, Cho-Liang Lin traveled alone to New York and auditioned for the Juilliard School. He made his debut at 20 with the New York Philharmonic and has since performed as a soloist with just about every major orchestra in the world. Tonight, you can hear him play with London's Philharmonia Orchestra, starting just after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.