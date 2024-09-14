© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Hispanic Heritage Month

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 14, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT
National Hispanic Heritage Month is annually celebrated from September 15 to October 15 in the United States. This weekend you’ll hear music by baroque era composers who were born or worked in Mexico, Spain, and Bolivia and other countries. You’ll also hear performance by an outstanding Mexican guitarist playing an extraordinary instrument. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
