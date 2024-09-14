Sunday Baroque: Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month is annually celebrated from September 15 to October 15 in the United States. This weekend you’ll hear music by baroque era composers who were born or worked in Mexico, Spain, and Bolivia and other countries. You’ll also hear performance by an outstanding Mexican guitarist playing an extraordinary instrument. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

