Listen tonight: Genius Grant winner

Five-time Grammy Award-winning American soprano Dawn Upshaw is renowned for her versatility, with a repertoire that spans from Baroque to contemporary works. She’s also a recipient of the prestigious MacArthur 'Genius' Grant. Tonight, you can hear her perform Henryk Górecki's moving Symphony of Sorrowful Songs. Join Lauren Rico at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.