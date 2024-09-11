From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Genius Grant winner
Five-time Grammy Award-winning American soprano Dawn Upshaw is renowned for her versatility, with a repertoire that spans from Baroque to contemporary works. She’s also a recipient of the prestigious MacArthur 'Genius' Grant. Tonight, you can hear her perform Henryk Górecki's moving Symphony of Sorrowful Songs. Join Lauren Rico at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.