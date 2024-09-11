© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Genius Grant winner

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 11, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Brooke Irish

Five-time Grammy Award-winning American soprano Dawn Upshaw is renowned for her versatility, with a repertoire that spans from Baroque to contemporary works. She’s also a recipient of the prestigious MacArthur 'Genius' Grant. Tonight, you can hear her perform Henryk Górecki's moving Symphony of Sorrowful Songs. Join Lauren Rico at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
