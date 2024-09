Sunday Baroque is taking a Neapolitan holiday to hear music by some of the composers who lived and worked in Naples, Italy in the 17th and 18th centuries. The music is full of energy, passion, and virtuosity. Join Suzanne Bona for a whirlwind Neapolitan tour. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.