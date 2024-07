This Sunday, July 14th is Bastille Day in France. It’s France’s commemoration of the start of the Revolution. Sunday Baroque will mark the occasion with music by French musicians from the Baroque era, including Symphonies for the King’s Supper and some Royal Chamber Music. Those are a few highlights of Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m,. on 89.9