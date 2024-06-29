© 2024 WSHU
Sunday Baroque: portrait of a young man

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
The Chandos Portrait of George Frideric Handel
John Thornhill, 1720
The Chandos Portrait of George Frideric Handel

Those portraits we see of baroque era composers usually show buttoned up older men, wearing grey powdered wigs, and looking very serious. But these composers were once young men, forging out on their own in the world. If you go to SundayBaroque.org you can see images of Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel as YOUNG men. And you’ll hear music they composed in their youth this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
