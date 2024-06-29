Sunday Baroque: portrait of a young man

Those portraits we see of baroque era composers usually show buttoned up older men, wearing grey powdered wigs, and looking very serious. But these composers were once young men, forging out on their own in the world. If you go to SundayBaroque.org you can see images of Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel as YOUNG men. And you’ll hear music they composed in their youth this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.