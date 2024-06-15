© 2024 WSHU
Sunday Baroque: musical fathers and their talented children

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 15, 2024 at 7:58 AM EDT
El Mundo
Ferran Savall, Montserrat Figueras, Jordi Savall, Arianna Savall

Every year on the third Sunday in June, we celebrate Father’s Day. It’s a time to honor dads and the important contributions they make to their kids’ lives. Musically inclined dads often share their love and passion for music with their kids, so we’re highlighting the creative output of a number of musical fathers and their offspring, this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
