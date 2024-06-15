Sunday Baroque: musical fathers and their talented children

Every year on the third Sunday in June, we celebrate Father’s Day. It’s a time to honor dads and the important contributions they make to their kids’ lives. Musically inclined dads often share their love and passion for music with their kids, so we’re highlighting the creative output of a number of musical fathers and their offspring, this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.