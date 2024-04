One of today’s top singers -- countertenor Reginald Mobley -- intended to be a visual artist. But then he recognized his enormous musical gifts, and he followed his passion for music and social justice. You’ll hear a selection from one of Reginald Mobley’s recordings with Agave Baroque. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9