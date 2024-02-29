© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Bach's music sounds great on any instrument

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published February 29, 2024 at 1:54 AM EST
pexels.com

One of the miraculous aspect of Bach's music is that it sounds amazing no matter the instrument that's performing it. We'll hear a great example during our music today with a prelude and fugue performed by Chris Thile, Yo Yo Ma and Edgar Meyer. Tune in at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
