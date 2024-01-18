© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: The tip of the iceberg

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published January 18, 2024 at 1:12 AM EST
Edvard Grieg worked very hard to convince Henrik Ibsen that he was the right composer to write the incidental music for the play Peer Gynt. Grieg finished about 90 minutes of music, and later whittled that down to two brief suites. We'll enjoy the first one during our music today, beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 1075 FM and our music stream.
Kate Remington
