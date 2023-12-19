© 2023 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: A choral Christmas with Stile Antico

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published December 19, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
Diario de Madrid
/
Wikimedia Commons

Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul's Church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the Renaissance. Hear the group's luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
