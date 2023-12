In 1746 George Frideric Handel was commissioned to compose an oratorio for a victory celebration. He based the work on the heroic story of Judah Maccabee – the Jewish leader who defended his country from invasion and whose story informs the celebration of Hanukkah. You’ll hear selections from Handel’s heroic Judas Maccabaeus oratorio on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our all classical stream and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.