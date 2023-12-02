© 2023 WSHU
Sunday Baroque: Bach Generations

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Berliner Philharmoniker

The principal oboist for the Berlin Philharmonic LOVES baroque music, and LOVES to play chamber music. Albrecht Mayer has a new recording called BACH GENERATIONS – it has music by Johann Sebastian Bach, one of his older cousins, and two of his musical sons, and it’s on the 2023 Sunday Baroque Holiday Gift List. You can audition a selection from the album on Sunday Baroque this weekend starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our all classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
