Composer, singer and harpsichordist Elisabeth Claude Jacquet de la Guerre was a wildly successful musician in the 18th century. She began her lifelong journey in music when she was barely out of toddlerhood, and grew up to be a respected musician. You’ll enjoy one of Elizabeth Claude Jacquet de la Guerre’s Sonatas on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM, 107.5 and our all-classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.