One of the must-see landmarks in Venice, Italy is Piazza San Marco - the city's political, religious and social hub. It is home to a palace, a bell tower, and St. Mark's Basilica, where generations of extraordinary musicians have worked. You’ll hear music by some of those talented composers who practiced their craft at St. Mark's on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.