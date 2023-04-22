© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Music Inspired by Nature for Earth Day

WSHU
Published April 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
chris-whatley--9eiRQkbZJc-unsplash.jpg
Chris Whatley
/
Unsplash
Roydon Woods nature reserve, Brockenhurst, UK

The first Earth Day took place on April 22 in 1970 – it was billed as a “national teach-in on the environment.” A year later, President Nixon celebrated Earth Day's first anniversary with a proclamation establishing Earth Week. Sunday Baroque is celebrating our planet with music inspired by nature, including charming brass dances through the pretty woods, a rustic concerto by Antonio Vivaldi, and a Concerto whose soloists are a cuckoo and a nightingale. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque