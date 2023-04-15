Sunday Baroque: Young Georg Frideric Handel

George Frideric Handel was a young man of 21 when he composed the opera FLORINDO AND DAPHNE. Lost for centuries, parts were rediscovered in 1983 in the British Library. You’ll hear selections from the world premiere recording of FLORINDO AND DAPHNE on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

