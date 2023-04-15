© 2023 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Young Georg Frideric Handel

WSHU
Published April 15, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT
Georg_Friedrich_Händel_3.jpg
James Thornhill
/
"The Chandos portrait of Georg Friedrich Händel" by James Thornhill, c. 1720

George Frideric Handel was a young man of 21 when he composed the opera FLORINDO AND DAPHNE. Lost for centuries, parts were rediscovered in 1983 in the British Library. You’ll hear selections from the world premiere recording of FLORINDO AND DAPHNE on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

