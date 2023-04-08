© 2023 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Uplifting and Optimistic Spirit of the Season

Published April 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Easter is a time of spiritual reflection, hopefulness and reconciliation. Sunday Baroque is celebrating with a variety of glorious music illustrating the broadly uplifting and optimistic spirit of this season, including a Sinfonia from one of Bach’s Cantatas, and a page from the Spring Journal by German Baroque musician Johann Fischer. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

