Sunday Baroque: Uplifting and Optimistic Spirit of the Season

Easter is a time of spiritual reflection, hopefulness and reconciliation. Sunday Baroque is celebrating with a variety of glorious music illustrating the broadly uplifting and optimistic spirit of this season, including a Sinfonia from one of Bach’s Cantatas, and a page from the Spring Journal by German Baroque musician Johann Fischer. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.