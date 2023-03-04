© 2023 WSHU
Sunday Baroque: International Women's Day

Published March 4, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST
Jeannette Sorrell

March 8th is International Women's Day, an annual celebration of the achievements and contributions of women in all fields. This week, Sunday Baroque is celebrating the accomplishments of some top-notch women MUSICIANS. They include baroque-era women composers, as well as leading current-day women conductors. Celebrate women in music on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

