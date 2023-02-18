Sunday Baroque Conversations

Sunday Baroque host Suzanne Bona regularly interviews some of today’s most important and interesting musicians. They include rising stars like flutist Brandon Patrick George and countertenor Reginald Mobley … and acclaimed violinists such as Rachel Podger and Julien Chauvin, who have both founded their own musical ensembles. You can hear performances by ALL of these outstanding musicians on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.