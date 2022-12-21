Listen tonight: Candles Burning Brightly

Tune in at 8 p.m. tonight for Candles Burning Brightly; a delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home. Listen on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

