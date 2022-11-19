Sunday Baroque: St. Cecilia's Feast Day

As the patron saint of music and musicians, St. Cecilia’s feast day is November 22nd. It was a very special occasion in 17th century England – with festivals, church services, banquets, and concerts of odes composed especially for the occasion. You’ll hear a variety of music celebrating St. Cecilia on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

