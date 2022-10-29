Sunday Baroque: Musical Tricks and Treats

Antonio Vivaldi’s flute concerto nicknamed The Night might be more accurately called The Night MARE! Its movements have titles such as “Phantasms” and “The Dream” and its sneaky, creepy sounding slow movements make this one of Vivaldi’s more unusual Concertos. You’ll hear Vivaldi’s ghostly concerto in anticipation of Halloween on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.