Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: New York City settles down for the night

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published October 28, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
photo by Carlos Oliva
It's just a fact that New York City is a noisy place, which is why Aaron Copland did some of his most creative work in the quiet of the middle of the night. Tonight we'll enjoy his impression, Quiet City, as well as the Evening Song by Alan Hovhaness and Brahms' Serenade No. 1. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
