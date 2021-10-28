Listen tonight: New York City settles down for the night

It's just a fact that New York City is a noisy place, which is why Aaron Copland did some of his most creative work in the quiet of the middle of the night. Tonight we'll enjoy his impression, Quiet City, as well as the Evening Song by Alan Hovhaness and Brahms' Serenade No. 1. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.