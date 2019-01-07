© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Long Island News

Stop & Shop To Buy LI-Based King Kullen

By Jay Shah
Published January 7, 2019
King Kullen in St. James, N.Y.

Stop & Shop has bought the Long Island-based supermarket chain King Kullen, which industry analysts said is good for Long Island. King Kullen will transfer its 32 stores and its Bethpage headquarters to Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop.

A price for the deal has not been disclosed.

Burt Flickinger III, director for the Strategic Resource Group, a firm that studies retail economics, said the merger is a sign of a healthy food market on Long Island.

“Shoppers are going to save more on food, it’s going to be locally sourced, better quality, better prices. And protecting full-time workers’ jobs with benefits and living wages so it’s a winner all the way around.”

Flickinger also said that the merger is in response to a supermarket arms race as firms like Amazon, Walmart and Lidl push into Long Island.

The King Kullen deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

Long Island News Long Island business
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
