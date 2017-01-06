© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island Business Owners Optimistic On Local Economy

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published January 6, 2017 at 12:53 PM EST
smallbizowner_apbebeto_matthews_170106.jpg
Bebeto Matthews
/
AP
Andrew Jacobs, owner of JAM Paper and Envelope, goes online to the company's e-commerce site, in New York in December.

A survey of Long Island business owners and executives finds that most are cautiously optimistic about the Island’s economy in the new year.

The non-scientific survey of 200 business leaders by the Hauppauge-based accounting firm AVZ found that confidence in Long Island’s economy was at a 6.3 out of 10, the highest since 2004.

Annette Esposito, marketing director of AVZ, says, “I think there’s great opportunity here, I think the stock market has certainly helped the optimism. There’s some strong consumer spending. Housing prices are increasing. So there’s a lot of different things that go into the optimism of what people are feeling right now.”

Thirty-five percent of businesses reported revenue increases of at least five percent in 2016, and 37 percent said they expect to hire more workers in 2017.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
