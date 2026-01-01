Become a WSHU Amplifier

Do you love sharing great stories, discovering new music, or connecting your community with trusted local news? WSHU is looking for a small group of passionate listeners to join our inaugural WSHU Amplifiers ambassador program. As a WSHU Amplifier, you'll share your authentic listening experience on Instagram through simple Stories and Reels—no influencer experience or large following required. We're looking for community members who enjoy public media and want to help others discover the reporting, storytelling, and music that make WSHU part of daily life across Connecticut and Long Island.

As one of our first five ambassadors, you'll receive NPR+ access throughout your participation, creative resources and content prompts, opportunities to be featured on WSHU's social channels, and the chance to help shape the future of this pilot program. If you're excited to share why you listen and connect others with the value of public media, we'd love to hear from you.

Apply here and help amplify the stories that bring our communities together.