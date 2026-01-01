Turn out the lights and spend your Friday nights with some of the creepiest tales ever told.

Throughout October, RadioTheaterNYC takes on stories of madness, murder and the supernatural, including classics from Edgar Allan Poe and H.P. Lovecraft.

Hear Friday Night Frights, Fridays at 10 pm on WSUF, WSHU-AM, WSTC and our news/talk stream.

Schedule:

Friday, October 9

H.P. Lovecraft — The Thing in the Moonlight

An eerie dream takes on a terrifying life of its own.

Edgar Allan Poe — The Masque of the Red Death

As a deadly plague spreads, a wealthy prince and his privileged guests seal themselves away inside a castle — but death finds its way in.

H.P. Lovecraft — The Music of Erich Zann

A mysterious musician plays strange melodies night after night, holding something terrifying at bay.

Friday, October 16

Edgar Allan Poe — The Raven

On a stormy night, a grieving man receives an unexpected visitor — a raven with one unsettling answer: “Nevermore.”

Edgar Allan Poe — The Cask of Amontillado

A promise of a rare wine leads one man deep into the catacombs — and into a carefully planned act of revenge.

Edgar Allan Poe — The Tell-Tale Heart

A murderer insists he is perfectly sane as he recounts his crime — and the sound that finally drives him to confess.

Friday, October 23

The Maniac

A man with an appetite for chaos leaves trouble in his wake.

H.P. Lovecraft — The Beast in the Cave

Separated from his tour group deep inside a cavern, a lost traveler discovers he may not be alone.

The Returning

A woman waits for her husband to return from war — even after death should have made his return impossible.

Edgar Allan Poe — Berenice

Obsession and death take a horrifying turn in one of Poe’s darkest tales.

Friday, October 30

The Lodger

A mysterious tenant arrives at a London boarding house just as Jack the Ripper stalks the city.

The Screaming Skulls

In old New York, a wealthy landlord takes a building from an elderly couple — and discovers there may be a price to pay.