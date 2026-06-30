Buy to own: the resurgence of physical media

Is a return to analog the way to a better future?

While vinyls, DVDs, and CDs might be considered ‘vintage’ to some, for others it’s a way to fight against subscription fatigue. Price hikes, licensing battles, and storage issues can make music, films, TV shows - and even your own photos - inaccessible. And sometimes without warning, your comfort watch might just vanish from all streaming platforms.

So what does agency look like for the modern consumer? And how has the expectation — that you own what you pay for — shifted so dramatically?

To answer that question, digital archivist K.D. Kemp and culture writer at The Cut, Cat Zhang, join the show to break down how physical media and buildable tech could empower us to envision a better future.

Support Public Media. Join NPR Plus.

Follow Brittany on Instagram: @bmluse

For handpicked podcast recommendations every week, subscribe to NPR’s Pod Club newsletter at npr.org/podclub.

This episode was produced by Alexis Williams. It was edited by Neena Pathak. Our Supervising Producer is Cher Vincent. Our Executive Producer is Barton Girdwood. Our VP of Programming is Yolanda Sangweni.