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A twisty scam goes haywire in the fun 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed'

WSHU | By Aisha Harris
Published May 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Tatiana Maslany in Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.
Apple TV
Tatiana Maslany in Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.

The Apple TV series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed pulls you in almost immediately. Tatiana Maslany plays a newly divorced woman who finds comfort in an online relationship with a camboy, but that comfort is cut short by a frightening incident. As things escalate, every aspect of her life comes under threat. The show also has a colorful cast that features Jake Johnson and Murray Bartlett, with a sharp script that lives up to its hook.

If you like fast-paced, mysterious thrillers, be sure to check out these episodes:

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Arts & Culture arts & culturePop CultureTelevision
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
See stories by Aisha Harris