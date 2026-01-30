© 2026 WSHU
For this married couple from Bridgeport, romance wasn't always fun

By Jey Born
Published January 30, 2026 at 4:48 AM EST
Leslie Burger and Alan Burger at their StoryCorps interview in New York, New York, on November 12, 2025.
Leslie and Alan Burger have been in love since they met in elementary school in Bridgeport, Connecticut in the early 1960s. But their romance wasn’t always fun.

At StoryCorps, Leslie told her husband how he was sometimes hard to love.

Alan Burger and Leslie Burger in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1966.
Alan Burger
Originally aired January 30, 2026 on NPR’s Morning Edition.

