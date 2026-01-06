© 2026 WSHU
‘Stranger Things’ is over, but did they get the ending right?

WSHU | By Linda Holmes,
Eric Deggans
Published January 6, 2026 at 9:39 AM EST
COURTESY OF NETFLIX
/
Netflix

After five seasons and almost ten years, the saga of Netflix's Stranger Things has reached its end. In a two-hour finale, we found out what happened to our heroes (including Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard) when they set out to battle the forces of evil. The final season had new faces and new revelations, along with moments of friendship and conflict among the folks we've known and loved since the night Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) first disappeared. But did it stick the landing?
