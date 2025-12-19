© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
'Fallout' is bleak but funny science fission

WSHU | By Glen Weldon
Published December 19, 2025 at 6:43 AM EST
Amazon Prime

Fallout is based on a hugely successful video game series known for blending a sardonic, very dark comedic sensibility, and violence. The series is set in the game's post-apocalyptic world – an America divided into factions wrestling for control of an irradiated wasteland. When the hopeful Lucy (Ella Purnell) steps out of the comfortable life she's known in an underground vault, the world she's confronted with is harsh, brutal, merciless – and kinda funny. Fallout just returned for a second season on Prime Video, so today we're revisiting our conversation about the show.
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
