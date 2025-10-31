Marc Maron and Brendan McDonald reflect on the end of 'WTF'

WTF with Marc Maron revolutionized the medium of podcasting. It was heard millions of times over thousands of episodes, and inspired countless other comedians to start their own podcasts. The show's guests include legends like Paul McCartney, Brad Pitt, and Robin Williams. In 2015, former president Barack Obama joined Maron in his garage to record an interview. Earlier this month, WTF ended its 16 year run, and Obama returned as their final guest.

Despite being one of the most popular podcasts in history, the show was run by two people: Marc Maron as the host, and Brendan McDonald as his producer. Maron and McDonald talked to Bullseye about WTF's origins, their equal partnership in producing the show, and why it ended.