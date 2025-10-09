Jeff Hiller’s Emmy-winning role gave him a profound example of kindness and decency

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: When I first started watching the HBO show "Somebody Somewhere," I was blown away by the specificity and vulnerability of the characters. Jeff Hiller steals the show as Joel, who has seen his fair share of rejection and still walks through life with joy – not unlike Hiller himself.

Now, because of that role, Hiller – who up until recently had an IMDB filled up with roles like "Mexican restaurant waiter" and "frazzled salesman" – is a newly-minted, Emmy Award-winning actor. But what he'll take away from the role is more than just the professional acclaim, he says Joel gave him a profound example of how to lead a kind and decent life.