Gwendoline Christie channels her resilience in her creative career

Joining us on Bullseye this week is Gwendoline Christie! She's probably best known for her part as Brienne of Tarth, one of the strongest, most intimidating characters on Game of Thrones. At first glance, Brienne seemed like a classic fantasy character: a knight, brave and true. Yet, Christie made it much more than a fantasy archetype.

Game of Thrones launched Gwendoline Christie's career. Before it wrapped, she was cast in two Star Wars movies. Since then, she's had recurring roles on the Netflix shows Sandman and Wednesday. If you watched Severance, you probably remember seeing her as the lady who was in charge of all the goats. If that makes no sense to you, go see Severance. It's weird and wonderful.

Christie recently won an Emmy for that part in Severance, because she's great in everything.

She talked to Bullseye about channeling her resilience in her creative career, and the animal experiences that prepared her to wrangle goats on Severance.