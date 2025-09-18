Bobbi Brown doesn’t listen to men in suits about makeup

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: Bobbi Brown's massively successful career started because of two words, "Why not?" Why not cold call a bunch of famous make up artists to get her first job in the industry? Why not make her own make up? Why not go into business with a global cosmetics brand, then break up with them decades later? Why not start over in her sixties, launch a new company and become a TikTok star in the process?

When Bobbi Brown asks "Why not?" it's like she's daring someone to answer. Daring someone to curb her ambition or thwart her dreams. Which is impossible since she has already made up her mind to go for it.