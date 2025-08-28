Siberian forest cat steals the show in new action comedy 'Caught Stealing'

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The new action comedy "Caught Stealing," which opens Friday, is set in New York's East Village in the 1990s. Its all-star cast includes Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz, Regina King and Bad Bunny. But as NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports, their co-star often upstaged them - a fluffy cat named Tonic.

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Tonic is a brown Siberian forest cat, who plays Bud in the movie.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAT MEOWING)

DEL BARCO: Bud lives with Russ, a Brit with a mohawk who's involved in some shady stuff. One night he asks his neighbor Hank, for help.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CAUGHT STEALING")

MATT SMITH: (As Russ) I've got to fly back to London. I need you to take care of my cat.

DEL BARCO: So Hank, a burned out former baseball player turned bartender, agrees to cat sit. His girlfriend is amused.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CAUGHT STEALING")

ZOE KRAVITZ: (As Yvonne) Look. He loves you.

AUSTIN BUTLER: (As Hank Thompson) I like dogs.

DEL BARCO: When the bad guys come looking for stolen cash, they go after Hank, who carries the cat in a duffel bag while getting chased around the city.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CAUGHT STEALING")

BUTLER: (As Hank Thompson) Buckle your seat belt.

DEL BARCO: Through the mayhem, the cat actor remains unfazed.

BUTLER: Tonic is so brilliant, isn't he? He's a scene-stealer.

DEL BARCO: Actor Austin Butler, the movie's cat daddy, Hank, is a big fan.

BUTLER: He had this very primal fire in his eyes, you know. And so when you fed him a treat, he didn't just take it out of your hand with his mouth. He would grab it with his paw. He's, like, this tiny little tiger. It was just so impressive to see. And then on top of that, he could stay on a mark for an hour and a half. He's just so focused.

DARREN ARONOFSKY: When Tonic was coming to set, Tonic would get excited. Like, Tonic knew it was time to work.

DEL BARCO: Director Darren Aronofsky says he's more of a dog person, but he says the cat was relatable.

ARONOFSKY: Tonic's not the type of cat you pet. I would have to stop myself 'cause I kind of would be, like, oh, Tonic, and want to pet, but Tonic doesn't like to be touched and you just have to respect that.

DEL BARCO: Aronofsky says Tonic was remarkably easy to work with. He gives credit to the cat's mom, animal trainer Melissa Millett.

ARONOFSKY: She's truly an animal whisperer, like, deep in the mind of the creature. Very no-nonsense when it comes to, in any way, putting stress on the animal.

MELISSA MILLETT: Tonic.

DEL BARCO: At their home near Toronto, Millett gives Tonic his favorite treat, a grilled chicken breast fillet in crab-flavored broth.

MILLETT: Good boy. Want some?

(SOUNDBITE OF CAT PURRING)

MILLETT: OK. That little prrrr (ph), that's his classic sound that he makes.

DEL BARCO: Millett says Tonic was a stray kitten found walking the streets in Ontario eight years ago. She took him to live with her four other rescue cats and a very confident two-pound chihuahua. She's trained all of them and other pets to perform at fairs and festivals. The troop even does shows next to noisy tractor pulls and demolition derbies. She says Tonic is a pro.

MILLETT: He comes out like he's having the time of his life. He loves the work. He walks around with his tail high.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DEL BARCO: Tonic was just a year old when he got his first role, doing a lot of intense staring in the 2019 remake of "Pet Sematary."

MILLETT: Tonic was the good cat, and the other cat was the evil cat.

DEL BARCO: He was also in the 2023 horror movie "Thanksgiving," watching characters get slashed.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THANKSGIVING")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (Screaming).

MILLETT: He seems to know that this is make-believe. He knows he's going to get a lot of chicken. He knows he has the choice to leave at any time.

DEL BARCO: Millett says she spends months training Tonic for each role, luring him in stages with treats and playtime. She never carries him like a prop.

MILLETT: I allow him to walk to the set. He goes to the mark, which says, yes, I'm ready for another one (laughter). And after maybe 10 or 12 rounds, he won't get on the mark again, and that's his way of saying, yeah, I've had enough. You've got enough out of me. He knows that he's the boss. He's in control.

DEL BARCO: She also sometimes uses a clicker to signal he'll get a reward. That's how she taught him to ride on a skateboard and a tricycle. You can see him in action on his social media feeds. Tonic wasn't asked to do those tricks for "Caught Stealing," but he did get his own trailer, a van and a green room outfitted with toys and treats. He also had five cat doubles, including his brother Swivel (ph). Millett says on location, he always drew a crowd.

MILLETT: Maybe just because it's amazing to see a cat so confident walking around downtown New York on a leash. He believes the world revolves around him.

DEL BARCO: On the red carpet at the New York premiere, Tonic wore a spiked black leather jacket and rode a cat-size convertible past the paparazzi. Co-star Austin Butler says he always steals the show.

BUTLER: Yeah, he's a big star.

DEL BARCO: (Laughter) Is he a big diva, too?

BUTLER: Yeah (laughter), yeah. I mean, when he doesn't feel like doing something, he will not do it.

DEL BARCO: (Laughter) Does that remind you of anybody else you've ever worked with?

BUTLER: (Laughter) I can't name names.

(LAUGHTER)

DEL BARCO: Mandalit del Barco, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

