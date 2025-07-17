Richard Kind is fine not being famous—and funnier than ever

This week's guest is Richard Kind. He is not a star. He does not want to be a star. He is perfectly fine with that. Richard loves to be the kind of character actor that shows up, lays down four pages of unforgettable dialogue... and goes on with his day. We share some laughs with Richard Kind. He gets into working with John Mulaney on Everybody's Live and the career he almost had instead of acting. Plus, what it was like to work with Martin Short on the cult-comedy Clifford.

Along with performing in hundreds of different movies and TV shows, Richard Kind has been touring across the country with a show that combines interview, song and an audience Q&A starring – the man himself – Richard Kind! It's called The Richard Kind "how not to be famous" tour.

On the latest episode of Bullseye we share some laughs with Richard Kind. He gets into working with John Mulaney on Everybody's Live and the career he almost had instead of acting. Plus, what it was like to work with Martin Short on the cult-comedy Clifford.