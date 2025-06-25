Mark Hamill talks Stephen King, Broadway, and the Joker

We're joined by the one and only Mark Hamill. He is, of course, Luke Skywalker from the many, many Star Wars movies. He's also an incredibly talented and prolific voice actor who's had dozens of roles in countless movies and TV shows, including Batman, Garfield, Adventure Time, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

His latest role is in the epic, life-affirming drama The Life of Chuck. It's based on a novella written by Stephen King. The story unfolds in three acts, each one chronicling a different part in the title character's life. Only, from that life's end to its beginning, more or less. Hamill shows up in the first and final act. He plays Albie, grandfather to a young Chuck.

Mark Hamill joins us to talk about The Life of Chuck and what it was like to star in a film based off of a Stephen King novel not centered around suspense and horror. He also chats with us about what inspired him to take his acting skills to Broadway after Star Wars. Plus, he shares what got him into voice acting and does his iconic voice as the Joker from the animated Batman series for us.