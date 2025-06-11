© 2025 WSHU
'The Phoenician Scheme' is full of Wes side-stories

WSHU | By Glen Weldon,
Hafsa FathimaJessica Reedy
Published June 11, 2025 at 1:46 PM EDT
Benicio del Toro in The Phoenician Scheme.
Focus Features
Benicio del Toro in The Phoenician Scheme.

Wes Anderson's new film The Phoenician Scheme is classic Wes Anderson, complete with a great cast delivering heightened dialogue and stylized cinematography. It stars Benicio del Toro as one of Europe's richest men, an amoral industrialist, who, along with his daughter (Mia Threapleton) and a tutor (Michael Cera), travels to convince his business partners to fund his latest venture. But where does the film rank among Anderson's past movies?

Audio engineering performed by Cena Loffredo.
